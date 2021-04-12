New iPad Pro still coming soon but supply could be short, says Bloomberg

Apple’s next iPad Pro may face supply constraints at launch due to issues in production, according to a new report in Bloomberg. Apple’s suppliers are said to be having trouble with low manufacturing yields for the new Mini LED display rumored to be the key feature of the new 12.9-inch model; one manufacturer has reportedly paused production.

Nikkei reported last week that iPad production had been delayed by a shortage of displays and display components, though the publication didn’t specify which models had been hit. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new iPad Pro lineup is still expected to be announced later this month.

It’s possible, though, that the larger model may have a later shipping date. The smaller model reportedly won’t use the Mini LED display, but other upgrades across the line are said to include a faster processor similar in power to the M1 chip in Apple’s new Macs, as well as an upgraded USB-C port and better cameras.