Apple officially announces Spring Loaded event for April 20th

Apple’s next event will take place on April 20th, the company announced today, with an invite teasing the upcoming event with a “Spring Loaded” tagline. The official confirmation came just hours after the company’s voice assistant revealed the date early when asked “When is the next Apple event?”

As is typical, there’s not much to go on from the invitation, although the squiggly Apple logo and “spring loaded” tagline could hint at a new Apple Pencil stylus — perhaps one with some sort of clickable button.

So excited for this one! Only seven more days. pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8 — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 13, 2021

The timing of the event does favor an announcement of new iPad Pros, too. Although the new 11- and 12.9-inch tablets are expected to have a similar design to last year’s models, the larger version will reportedly be Apple’s first with a Mini LED display. Other rumored improvements include a faster processor with performance in line with the M1 chip Apple used in its recent Macs, upgraded USB-C ports, and better cameras. A new iPad mini with a larger 8.5- to 9-inch screen (up from 7.9 inches last time around) is also reportedly coming in the first half of this year.

Another contender to appear at the event is Apple’s AirTags, Apple’s long-rumored Tile competitor. References to the trackers, which are thought to make use of the ultra-wideband technology that debuted in the iPhone 11, appeared in iOS as early as 2019. But despite reportedly entering mass production last year, they’ve yet to be officially announced.

Apple is reportedly working on new iMacs, MacBooks, and AirPods for this year

Beyond the devices Apple is rumored to be announcing imminently, there are a couple of others that are believed to be on the way for this year, which also have a chance of making an appearance next week.

Apple is reportedly planning a revamp of its iMac lineup this year, as it transitions the Macs to its own Apple Silicon processors. Rumored changes include slimmer bezels and a design that resembles the Pro Display XDR. Last month, Apple confirmed it would stop selling the current base model of the iMac Pro once supplies run out, suggesting Apple is poised to announce new models sooner rather than later.

There have also been reports that new MacBook Pros and a new MacBook Air are coming this year. The laptops are rumored to see a return of fan-favorite features like MagSafe charging and SD card slots, while the MacBook Pro’s divisive Touch Bar could be on the way out.

Then there’s Apple’s AirPods. A new version of the true wireless earbuds is reportedly on the way and could arrive as early as the first half of 2021. That’s according to a report from Bloomberg last year, which said the new AirPods will come with AirPods Pro-style elements like shorter stems and replaceable ear tips. There are also new AirPods Pro earbuds on the way, which could ditch the stem entirely.

Finally, Bloomberg also reported last year that Apple could release an upgraded Apple TV in 2021. Reportedly, this year’s model will be focused on gaming and will feature a new remote, updated processor, and 120Hz support.