Samsung’s Galaxy Quantum 2 has quantum cryptography built in

Samsung and South Korean carrier SK Telecom have announced the Galaxy Quantum 2, Samsung’s second phone that features built-in quantum cryptography technology for increased security. It’s the follow-up to last year’s Galaxy A Quantum.

The Quantum 2 includes a chip developed by a company called ID Quantique, which says it’s the world’s smallest quantum random number generator (QRNG) at 2.5mm square. It works by capturing random noise with an LED and a CMOS image sensor. According to SK Telecom, the QRNG chip “allows smartphone holders to use services that require security in a more safe and secure manner by generating unpredictable and patternless true random numbers.”

Quantum cryptography RNG is considered to be extremely challenging to hack without extensive physical access to a given device. The benefits will seem pretty niche to the average customer, but the QRNG chip does automatically work with apps that use the Android Keystore APIs, which should make the technology more accessible for developers. SK Telecom is touting local compatibility with the likes of Shinhan Bank and Standard Chartered Bank Korea, plus its own services like T World. The carrier says it’ll work with more services in the future, including Samsung’s own credit cards.

The phone itself has reasonably high specs, close to what you’d have found in a high-end flagship phone from a year or two ago. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a 64-megapixel camera, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display.

The Galaxy Quantum 2 is only confirmed for a release in South Korea right now. It’ll go on sale on April 23rd.