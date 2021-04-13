You can now ask Alexa to download Xbox Game Pass games

Amazon is now allowing Xbox owners to download Xbox Game Pass games using Alexa. The feature doesn’t require Alexa users to immediately install a skill, and it can be evoked by saying “Alexa, download [game] from Xbox Game Pass.”

If you’ve already linked Alexa to your Xbox, then the digital assistant will find the game and install it to the linked Xbox automatically. You can also ask Alexa what’s new or popular on Xbox Game Pass and even find out what’s leaving the service soon.

If you haven’t already linked Alexa to an Xbox, then you’ll be prompted to set up the link when you attempt to download a game with your voice for the first time. This will require the Xbox skill to be installed through the Alexa app.

Microsoft is Amazon’s first gaming partner to launch this new Alexa direct-download feature, and it arrives just weeks after a new Alexa app debuted on Xbox. The Alexa app on Xbox lets you display emails, the weather, and other visual content, alongside using the digital assistant for voice commands to launch Xbox games.

This new Alexa direct-download option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be available to US users today, with additional markets planned for the future.