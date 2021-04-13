Nintendo is releasing a bright blue Switch Lite in May

Nintendo has announced a new color for its portable-only Switch Lite. The new hue is “blue,” which looks pretty close to the Game Boy’s “pocket blue” color variant. The new color could also be inspired by Pantone’s decision to name “classic blue” the Color of the Year for 2020.

Blue joins the other four variants available in the Switch Lite lineup: gray, turquoise, yellow, and coral, the latter of which was the first color announced in the product’s release since the Switch Lite debuted in 2019. Unlike the regular Nintendo Switch, which is a hybrid console that can be played on the go or docked and paired with a larger screen, the Switch Lite is designed for handheld-only gameplay.

Grid View Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

The blue Switch Lite will be available on May 21st, the same day as Nintendo’s upcoming adventure game Miitopia launches on the Switch. And just like the other four colors in the Switch Lite portfolio, the blue Switch Lite will be priced at $199.99.