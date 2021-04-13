Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy is coming to Fortnite

Aloy, star of Sony’s 2017 open-world hit Horizon Zero Dawn, will soon be dropping on Fortnite’s battle royale island. The character will be available in the game’s item shop starting on April 15th, with a bundle that includes cosmetics like a Glinthawk glider. Given that Horizon takes place in a world that’s both sci-fi and prehistoric, Aloy should feel right at home in Fortnite’s current “Primal” season.

She also joins an increasingly large lineup of licensed characters in Epic’s battle royale, which includes other notable gaming characters like Master Chief, Kratos, and — most recently — Lara Croft. In fact, after Aloy is available, Fortnite will be getting a limited time duos mode focused on the stars of Horizon and Tomb Raider. “At your disposal will only be the bow for Aloy and dual pistols for Lara — keep an eye out for wildlife and master your crafting skills to upgrade your weapons,” Sony wrote in a blog post announcing the mode.

Outside of new characters, Fortnite also got a notable update today introducing off-road tires so you can drive across more of the island.