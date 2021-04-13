AMD now offers Ryzen 5000 processors with integrated GPUs, but you can’t buy them yet

AMD has announced a new version of its Ryzen 5000 desktop processors — the Ryzen 5000 G-Series, which (like AMD’s previous G-Series offerings) adds an integrated GPU to the company’s existing Ryzen processors.
The company is launching six new APUs today. There are three 65W chips for more powerful machines — an eight-core Ryzen 7 5700G model, a six-core Ryzen 5 5600G, and a quad-core Ryzen 3 5300G — along with a trio of 35W GE chips with slightly less power and thermal headroom. And like their GPU-less counterparts, the new chips use AMD’s 7nm process and feature its Zen 3 architecture.
AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series APUs
|Model
|Cores/ Threads
|TDP
|Base / Boost Frequency (GHz)
|GPU Compute Units
|GPU clock speed
|Model
|Cores/ Threads
|TDP
|Base / Boost Frequency (GHz)
|GPU Compute Units
|GPU clock speed
|Ryzen 7 5700G
|8C/16T
|65W
|3.8GHz / 4.6GHz
|8
|2,000MHz
|Ryzen 7 5700GE
|8C/16T
|35W
|3.2GHz / 4.6GHz
|8
|2,000MHz
|Ryzen 5 5600G
|6C/12T
|65W
|3.9GHz / 4.4GHz
|7
|1,900MHz
|Ryzen 5 5600GE
|6C/12T
|35W
|3.4GHz / 4.4GHz
|7
|1,900MHz
|Ryzen 3 5300G
|4C/8T
|65W
|4.0GHz / 4.2GHz
|6
|1,700MHz
|Ryzen 3 5300GE
|4C/8T
|35W
|3.6GHz / 4.2GHz
|6
|1,700MHz
The integrated GPUs here are nothing to write home about: they’re based on AMD’s legacy Vega platform instead of its newer RDNA / Navi process that’s used in its latest Radeon GPUs. But they do look capable enough for midrange gaming, particularly if you’re only interested in playing less demanding games like Overwatch, Rocket League, or Fortnite.
To start, the new chips will only be available as part of pre-built OEM systems — similar to AMD’s Ryzen 4000 APUs — but the company promises that this time, it’ll be offering the chips directly to customers interested in using them in their own custom-made machines sometime later this year.
Loading comments...