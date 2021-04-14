Apex Legends now has more than 100 million players

Battle royale shooter Apex Legends now has more than 100 million unique players globally, EA and Respawn announced on Wednesday. The free-to-play game surpassed the big milestone just over two years after its February 2019 launch.

Apex Legends’ success is just the latest indication that free-to-play battle royale shooters remain very popular, despite the genre becoming quite crowded over the past couple of years. Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone hit more than 75 million players last August, reaching that mark less than five months after its March 2020 launch. And Epic Games said that its smash hit Fortnite had an eye-popping 350 million registered players last May — presumably, that number has only climbed.

Since Apex Legends’ launch on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, Respawn has continued to add new content and updates to the game, and it even released a (delayed) port to the Nintendo Switch in March. The game now has 16 playable characters, three different maps, and is currently in its eighth season.