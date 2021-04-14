F9 gets a fast and furious new trailer ahead of its June 25th debut

F9 — the imaginatively named ninth film in the increasingly physics-defying Fast & Furious franchise — has a new trailer, arriving almost a full year after its original May 2020 release date.

Warning: potential spoilers for things that have already been widely revealed in the first trailer below.

F9 will see a whole roster of familiar faces from the Fast & Furious universe return, including Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris), and Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren).

As revealed in the first trailer (released what feels like a lifetime ago in January 2020), F9 will also see the triumphant return of Sung Kang as Han Lue, whose character has been presumed dead since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, a fact that required the plotlines of movies four through six in the Fast & Furious franchise to be set as prequels before Tokyo Drift in order to allow Kang to continue to appear in the films.

Also returning is Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto, who exited the franchise in Furious 7 when her character retired alongside Brian O’Conner (played by Paul Walker until his death in 2013).

The Furious gang will be facing off against John Cena, playing Jakob Toretto, the previously unseen third Toretto sibling to Diesel’s Dom and Brewster’s Mia, who’ll be teaming up with Cipher (Charlize Theron’s villainous hacker from The Fate of the Furious).

F9 was originally set to hit theaters on May 22nd, 2020, but it has seen its release date bounce around the calendar due to theater shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now set to hit theaters in the US on June 25th, and — barring any other delays — will be the first major blockbuster to debut since Tenet last fall.

The film is also by no means the end of the popular franchise. Universal has plans for 10th and 11th films to finish out the mainline Fast & Furious series, in addition to further spinoffs (including a sequel to the somehow-even-more-absurd Hobbs & Shaw spinoff).