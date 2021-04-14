Sony’s new PS5 update includes surprise improvements to HDR and 120Hz support

Sony’s new PS5 software update is live right now, and includes some surprise improvements to HDR and 120Hz support. While Sony already detailed a big new feature to let players store — but not play — PS5 games on an external hard drive, there’s also a new option to automatically switch video output to non-HDR when you’re using a game or app that doesn’t support HDR.

This is a key improvement for those using HDR on the PS5, as it now means you no longer have to dig into the settings menu to manually disable HDR when you’re viewing SDR content.

Alongside these HDR changes, this update also adds two new HDMI controls in the system part of the PS5 settings menu. You can now toggle one-touch play, which will automatically turn on a connected TV when you power up a PS5 and switch it to the correct input. You can also toggle power off link, which allows the PS5 to enter rest mode if you turn off the TV connected to your console.

Sony is also supporting more PC monitors with 120Hz in this update. If you have a 1080p PC monitor that supports 120Hz, it should now work at this refresh rate with the PS5. Unfortunately, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support is still missing on the PS5, though.

This latest software update also includes better options for quickly disabling in-game chat, an option to search for purchased games, and the ability to hide games in a library.