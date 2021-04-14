PS5 and Xbox Series X bundles are in stock at GameStop [UPDATE: Sold Out]

Update: April 14th, 2021 3:04PM ET: Bundles for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are now sold out at GameStop.

Due to the global electronic component shortage, it has been extremely difficult to buy any next-gen hardware. Whether you want Sony’s PS5 or Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, the restocks are far and stock is limited. Fortunately, GameStop is restocking a limited number of bundles for both systems today, while supplies last.

The PS5 Digital Edition bundle — which includes the console, plus one-year subscriptions for PS Plus and PS Now, an extra DualSense controller, and a $20 GameStop gift card — is selling for $600, which may sound like a lot until you factor the retail price for each item separately.

The second bundle costs $730. At that price, it nets you one PS5 with a disc drive, two $70 games (Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War), an extra DualSense controller, and a $20 GameStop gift card. There is also a third bundle for $745, which includes the disc drive console, three games (Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, and Hitman 3), an extra controller, plus a $20 gift card to GameStop.

GameStop also has one Xbox Series X bundle, which costs $745. It includes a copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Hitman 3, plus a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Additionally, an extra controller and a $20 GameStop gift card are included with the purchase.