You can finally ‘inquire to buy’ LG’s rollable TV in the United States

We may never see LG’s incredible rollable phone come to market, now its smartphone days are done, but at least the rollable TV we’ve been eagerly tracking for years is finally making it to the United States. You can now “inquire to buy” one at the company’s website, as spotted by HD Guru (via Engadget).

While the company doesn’t list a price, we highly doubt you’ll nab one for the $60,000 originally promised; the motorized TV-in-a-box went on sale in South Korea last October for 100 million won, or over $89,000 in today’s US dollars. We also wouldn’t be surprised if you have to pay for more than just the TV itself, seeing how we reached the voicemail of a “custom integration specialist” when we called the provided number.

While the rollable TV will be quite the conversation piece, you should also know it’s a couple years behind the times when it comes to certain specs and image processing. Then again, if you’re the kind of person who can afford one, you can probably retire to the bedroom when you crave more power, where your 98-inch 8K set is no doubt ready to embrace you with every one of its 33 million pixels.