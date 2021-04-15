ZTE has unveiled the Axon 30 Ultra alongside two other 30-series devices — the Axon 30 and Axon 30 Pro — though the Ultra has at least one unique feature: it will be sold in the US and Canada. Exact availability and pricing are still TBD, but we do know that the 30 Ultra has all of the trappings of a high-end Android device. It will offer a Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, a 6.67-inch 1080p OLED with adaptive refresh rates up to 144Hz, four rear cameras including a 5x zoom, and 66W fast charging.

The 30 Ultra features a prominent camera bump that houses plenty of pixels, starting with a 64-megapixel f/1.6 main camera with optical image stabilization. There’s another 64-megapixel camera — unstabilized with a 35mm-equivalent f/1.9 lens — and an ultrawide with (you guessed it) a 64-megapixel sensor. A periscope-style telephoto lens is coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor and includes optical stabilization. Unlike the Axon 20 5G, it offers a traditional hole-punch 16-megapixel selfie camera around front; no under-screen camera here, which is a good thing in our book. Video recording from the main camera tops out at 8K/30fps.

Grid View











ZTE calls the phone’s 6.67-inch display a “borderless, curved” OLED panel with a 95% screen-to-body ratio. It’s protected with Gorilla Glass 5 — as is the rear panel — and includes HDR10 support. It offers adaptive refresh rates of 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, which it uses depending on the application to save battery life.

Rounding out the feature set, the Axon 30 Ultra 5G includes a large 4,600mAh battery that supports fast 66W wired charging. It ships with Android 11 and offers an in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric unlock.

The step-down Axon 30 Pro still includes the Snapdragon 888 chipset, but features a different rear camera configuration, a non-variable 120Hz screen, and less-speedy 55W charging. The Axon 30 base model is the only one to get the next iteration of the in-display selfie camera, as teased by ZTE earlier this year.

For now, the Ultra looks like a whole lot of phone, but it’s hard to judge just how competitive it will be in the US until we have a confirmed price. When it is available, it’ll be sold online unlocked from ZTE.