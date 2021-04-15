Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 with a Snapdragon 7c processor starts at $480

We already knew Acer was working on the first two Chrome OS devices powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c chips. And today, the company has released two product listings for its Chromebook Spin 513, but you can’t buy this laptop just yet.

As spotted by AboutChromebooks, the Chromebook Spin 513 with the Snapdragon 7c processor has two configuration listings that have appeared on Acer’s website, with a starting price of $479.99. Acer announced in October that the Chromebook Spin would start at $399.99. Additionally, both laptops also do not show 4G LTE for connectivity, which is something that was noted to be a configuration option.

The key difference between the two is the RAM configuration, which is only a $20 price difference. Although the product listing for both Chromebooks include a “Buy Now” button, it is still not available for purchase yet.

The Snapdragon 7c is an entry-level mobile processor that’s built on an 8nm process. Although it is one of the weaker laptop CPUs, the company claims the biggest benefit for devices powered by this processor is a longer battery life; Acer claims its Chromebook devices powered by the Snapdragon 7c will offer a 14-hour battery life.