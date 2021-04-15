Apple Fitness Plus adds new workouts designed specifically for pregnant, beginner, and older users

Apple is adding a variety of new workouts to its $9.99-per-month Fitness Plus service, including programs designed specifically for beginners and workouts tailored for both pregnant and elderly users.

“With more options for getting started, and staying active and healthy during pregnancy as well as at any age or fitness level, we hope even more people will be inspired to keep moving with our amazing team of passionate trainers,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness technologies, in a press release.

The new “Workouts for Pregnancy” program consists of 10 workouts across Apple’s strength, core, and mindful cooldown categories. Each workout is about 10 minutes long and designed specifically for pregnant users, with variations and suggestions for modifying the exercises as a pregnancy progresses.

“Workouts for Older Adults,” as the name implies, is a series of eight workouts meant for elderly users. The workouts are generally designed to use either light dumbbells or the user’s bodyweight and feature modifications to use chairs or walls to assist as needed.

And for beginners who are new to working out (or starting again after a long break), Apple is adding new low-impact yoga, HIIT, and strength classes to help ease newcomers into fitness with basic exercises.

Lastly, Apple Fitness Plus is also adding a new “Time to Walk” episode: an Earth Day-themed program featuring Jane Fonda.

The newly added Workouts for Pregnancy, Workouts for Older Adults, and Workouts for Beginners, as well as the new Jane Fonda Time to Walk episode, will be added to Apple Fitness Plus on Monday, April 19th.