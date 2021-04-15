Arcade Fire released an epic 45-minute single — in Headspace’s meditation app

Arcade Fire has a new single out — sort of. The Canadian indie rock band has released a new 45-minute instrumental composition called “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety,” but the new song is actually a collaboration with meditation app Headspace, and you can only listen to it there.

The new track was created in collaboration with John Legend and, as Stereogum notes, is one of the first new pieces of music from the group since its cover of “Baby Mine” in the 2019 live-action version of Dumbo. (It’s the band’s first original song since its 2017 studio album Everything Now.)

Unfortunately for frugal Arcade Fire fans, it’s also locked behind a paywall in Headspace as part of the app’s Headspace Plus subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $69.99 per year. You can listen to a snippet in the group’s Instagram post announcing the collaboration, which gives a mere glimpse of the soaring synthesizers and pulsing beats that Arcade Fire is known for. But if you want to hear the whole thing, you’ll have to pay up.

Disclosure: John Legend is on the board of directors for Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.