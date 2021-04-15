You can play the second demo for Resident Evil Village on May 1st, or earlier on PlayStation

During today’s Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom announced that a second demo for its upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil Village, will release on May 1st. That’s six days before the game’s official release date.

Unlike the previous “Maiden” demo, this demo will be playable on all platforms the game will releases on, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Windows PC (via Steam), and Stadia. The demo will allow you to play for 60 minutes and explore both the village and castle areas, regardless of the platform.

PS4 and PS5 users will have the option to preload the demo beginning today via the PlayStation Store. Additionally, players on these two platforms will receive early access to the demo on two separate weekends — April 17th at 5PM ET through April 18th at 4AM ET, and April 24th at 5PM ET through April 25th at 4AM ET. Each demo weekend will provide up to 30 minutes of gameplay.

Capcom also released the fourth trailer for the game, which includes new footage and another look at Lady Dimitrescu. Resident Evil Village will launch May 7th on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, and Stadia.