A Resident Evil 4 VR remake is launching on Oculus Quest 2

Resident Evil 4 will be rereleased in virtual reality on the Oculus Quest 2 headset. Resident Evil 4’s VR remake will be a collaboration between series publisher Capcom, Oculus parent company Facebook, and the independent studio Armature. While Capcom didn’t offer much detail, some early footage shows a first-person adaptation of the classic third-person shooter.

Capcom announced its news during a Resident Evil showcase that also included a new trailer for the non-VR Resident Evil Village. Oculus and Facebook Reality Labs will reveal more about the game on April 21st, when Facebook is holding its own VR showcase for the Quest.

The Resident Evil series has tried VR before. The 2017 first-person game Resident Evil 7 let you play through the entire game with a PlayStation VR headset, which made the game arguably scarier but also more difficult to play. Capcom also released a VR-only demo for that game. But this is the first full Resident Evil game that seems specifically designed for VR — and specifically for Facebook’s standalone Oculus Quest 2. (While it’s not clear whether Resident Evil 4 will also support the original Quest, Oculus has pushed to make Quest games compatible with both headsets in the past.)

This isn’t quite the Resident Evil 4 remake that fans have called for, and non-VR users may still want to focus on a fan-funded remaster of the original game. But it looks like the series’ first foray into making games specifically for VR — something that could provide a very different experience than adding headset support to a non-VR game.