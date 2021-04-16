Vergecast: thoughts on Apple’s spring event, the Sonos Roam, and LG quitting smartphones

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories. This week, Verge editor Chris Welch joins Nilay and Dieter in a phone and gadget-dominated episode.

The discussion starts with news of Apple announcing a spring event coming up on April 20th. The crew reviews which products may or may not be announced next week — from an Apple TV with a camera to new iPads and more services.

The gadget talk continues with a farewell to both LG phones and Logitech Harmony remotes. Last week, LG announced it was exiting the smartphone business. A few days later, Logitech announced it was discontinuing its line of universal remotes.

There’s a whole lot more in this episode — including a review of Sonos’ Roam portable speaker, the future of RCS, and more gadgets to pay attention to — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.

