Fitbit’s next fitness tracker looks fancy

Fitbit may be ready to launch a new fitness tracker soon, if images published by WinFuture are to be believed. The new tracker is apparently named Luxe and features a more fashion-centric design than Fitbit’s existing Inspire 2. It’s not clear when the Luxe will be released or how much it will cost, but I would not be surprised if it has a higher price tag than the $100 Inspire 2.

The big upgrade for the Luxe is a new stainless steel body, which will be available in silver, gold, or black finishes. It also has a color OLED touchscreen, though WinFuture didn’t provide specs or detailed information about it. Both the stainless steel body and the color screen are upgrades over the plastic and monochrome options on the Inspire 2.

The Luxe is expected to have a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and all of the activity tracking features that Fitbit’s other wearables support. It’s not likely to have a GPS radio of its own, however — you’ll probably need to have your phone with you for accurate mapping of your runs. In addition to the body colors, WinFuture’s images show various strap color options, so it’s likely Fitbit will position this as much of a fashion accessory as a fitness device.

Fitbit, which is now owned by Google, built its brand on wrist-worn fitness trackers, and it looks like the Luxe is very much in that vein. The company has had less success producing a competent smartwatch, but perhaps it can inject some life into Google’s flailing smartwatch platform once the companies fully merge their resources.