Twitter having a partial outage Saturday morning

It looks like problems on Twitter that began Friday night are persisting Saturday morning. People on the east coast of the US were reporting that while the page would load, they were unable to send tweets and DMs. As of 11 AM ET Saturday, the site was still experiencing issues for many users.

There’s no official word on how widespread the outage is, but Twitter said Saturday it was “fixing an issue” with its servers.

Twitter Support posted a brief message Friday night that it was looking into the matter, and updated it Saturday morning.

We know that parts of Twitter still aren’t working for some of you. We’re fixing an issue with our servers to get things back to normal soon. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 17, 2021

There’s no official word on how widespread the outage is. Downdetector, which monitors site outages, showed a massive spike in problems around 8:25PM ET on Friday. Things seemed to be returning to normal within an hour, but Saturday morning around 8AM ET, it was showing a small uptick in reported problems again. Often these outages are the result of a problem with an intermediary service like Amazon Web Services, but its dashboard shows all green as of this writing.

Twitter’s API status website posted a message that its data team was investigating “a possible system irregularity currently affecting all Twitter API v2 endpoints starting at 2021-04-17 12:00 UTC. The presence and scope of any developer impact has not been determined at this time, but we will provide an update as soon as we know more.”

Update April 17th 11:23AM ET: Adds more information about the outage