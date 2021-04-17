Google introducing a feature in Chrome 90 to create links to highlighted text on a webpage

An upcoming feature in Chrome 90 will allow users to create a link to a section of a website that they’ve highlighted. First launched as a browser extension called Link to Text Fragment last year, Google has now added the feature within Chrome itself.

The new feature is still rolling out to users; I wasn’t able to get it to work even after I updated to Chrome 90. But the feature works just like the browser extension did, according to a blog post from Google product manager Kayce Hawkins: Visit a web page, highlight the text you want to create a link to, right click, and select “copy link to highlight.” A URL ending in a pound sign (#) is generated, which you can then share with others. When they open the link, they’ll be sent to the specific highlighted section instead of the beginning of the page.

An example of what the end result looked like using the browser extension can be found here (but only in Chrome and Edge browsers).

Google said the “copy link to highlight” feature is already available on desktop and Android devices for some users. The feature is “coming soon” to iOS, the company added.