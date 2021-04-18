New Trailers: Army of the Dead, The Underground Railroad, Resident Evil, and more

I finished This is a Robbery, and I won’t spoil the ending but if you’re thinking there will be a huge reveal at the end, well, you might be disappointed. What I found interesting throughout the four-part series was how the storyline relied on the voices of newspaper reporters who have covered the heist —and its aftermath —over the years. Considering the filmmakers are Colin and Nick Barnicle, sons of longtime Boston Globe columnist and current MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle, it makes sense they’d center journalists in the story. Go watch it, Boston looks absolutely beautiful and the Boston accents are more authentic than anything else you’ll watch this year. Plus, if you can figure out the central mystery of the series there’s a $10 million reward in it for you.

Here are this week’s trailers (which are heavier on the zombie content than usual):

Army of the Dead

We got a teaser a couple of months ago but this is the first official full-length trailer for Zack Snyder’s big-budget heist flick. A group of mercenaries shoot their way into Las Vegas to get $200 million buried underneath the Sunset Strip before the government nukes the entire city. Plot twist: Vegas has been overrun by zombies— not the shambling, mindless creepers from The Walking Dead, mind you; these zombies are organized and smart. And fast, like the World War Z zombies. (Side note: Kenny Rogers’ The Gambler is the perfect music for this trailer: “you got to know when to hold ‘em/Know when to fold ‘em/Know when to walk away/ Know when to run.”)

Dave Bautista plays the zombie war hero who leads the ragtag group into battle. Army of the Dead hits Netflix May 21st.

The Underground Railroad

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad is set in the novel’s alternate history, making the railroad of the title an actual 19th-century railroad that helps slaves escape the South. Thuso Mbedu plays Cora Randall, who is fleeing a Georgia plantation and being pursued by a bounty hunter (Joel Edgerton). Directed by Barry Jenkins, all episodes of The Underground Railroad— a sure Emmy contender that looks hauntingly beautiful— will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 14th.

Fast & Furious 9

This is one of many movies delayed by the coronavirus pandemic (the last trailer was in January 2020 and the movie was supposed to come out last May) but is finally back on the schedule with a new release date. Many familiar faces will return for F9, including (of course) Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena and Helen Mirren. The latest installment in the Furious franchise hits theaters June 25th.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Don’t you hate when zombies invade the White House and you have to go in and save the day? This teaser trailer gives some more clues into Netflix’s new anime series set two years after the events of Resident Evil 4. While an earlier teaser showed Claire walking around in what appeared to be a haunted house, this latest teaser shows that she and Leon are in the White House for separate reasons, and then: zombies. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness hits Netflix in July.