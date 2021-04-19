Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is now free for PS4 and PS5 owners

Sony and Guerrilla Games’ PS4 hit Horizon Zero Dawn is now available, free of charge, to PS4 and PS5 owners. PlayStation owners on both consoles can redeem a free digital copy of the game until May 14th at 8PM PT / 11PM ET.

The free copy Sony is offering is the Complete Edition, meaning you get not only the base game but some extras, including the Frozen Wilds expansion and a digital artbook. Unlike the PS Plus free games, which require an active subscription to the service, Sony is giving away the game for free, no strings attached.

Horizon Zero Dawn was originally released in 2017 as a PS4 exclusive. Players control a young hunter named Aloy who roams a post-apocalyptic world dominated by machines while searching for clues about her past. The game is also receiving a sequel titled Forbidden West, which is slated to launch sometime this year on the PS4 and PS5.

The promotion is part of Sony’s “Play at Home” initiative, which aims to encourage PlayStation owners to stay home during the pandemic by incentivizing players with free games until June. Additionally, Sony is also giving away nine titles, including Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Enter the Gungeon for free until April 22nd at 8PM PT / 11PM ET.