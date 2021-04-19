Sony admits it made ‘wrong decision’ and will keep PS3, Vita stores open

Sony has announced that it’ll be keeping its PS3 and PlayStation Vita digital storefront open “for the foreseeable future.” The PSP’s store will still be shut down on July 2nd, 2021, as originally planned.

“Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2, 2021 as planned,” Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced in a blog post.

Sony had originally announced that the digital storefronts for its legacy consoles would be shut down at the end of March, making it impossible for customers to purchase digital copies of games for those systems. Sony says that the move to discontinue to the storefronts was “born out of a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices” along with a desire to focus more on newer products (like the PlayStation 5).

Following the announcement, though — and the backlash from PS3 and PS Vita owners upset that they would no longer be able to buy new games — it seems that Sony has relented and will be keeping those stores open indefinitely.