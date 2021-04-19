Celeste developer teases next game with a ‘vibe reveal’

The developer of indie hits Celeste and Towerfall has unveiled its next game: Earthblade. There aren’t many details about the game just yet, but Extremely OK Games billed Monday’s news as a “vibe reveal,” taking the wraps off the game’s title, a poster, and a song from the game.

You can see the poster and the game’s logo (designed by Pedro Medeiros) and hear the song (composed by Lena Raine) in a teaser video posted on Twitter.

Earthblade Vibe reveal! ( sound on!)

A 2D explor-action game in a seamless pixel art world. The next release from the Celeste team, coming 20XX. pic.twitter.com/ceAM80PEaG — Extremely OK Games (@exok_games) April 19, 2021

We might be waiting a while for the actual release of the game. Extremely OK Games has only officially listed a vague “20XX” release date, and the studio’s Maddy Thorson said in Monday’s announcement blog that “it sounds optimistic to say out loud that Earthblade could be released within 5 short years of Celeste.” (Celeste, if you were wondering, came out in January 2018.) “The truth is that we don’t know how long it will take, just that it will take as long as it takes (and that it will take a long time),” Thorson added.

We might also be waiting some time for more news about the game. “While making Celeste, we basically tweeted out whatever interesting-looking thing we were working on day-to-day, when we were in the mood for sharing,” Thorson said. “But an air of mystery lends itself particularly well to this project, so we’ve opted to save it all up for a big reveal that will hopefully blow your socks off. It’ll probably be a while before you get more information about Earthblade.”

While you’re waiting for Earthblade, you should play Celeste if you haven’t already. It’s really good.