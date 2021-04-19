Samsung’s latest foldable phone perk is free dessert

Samsung is giving owners of its foldable phones some free dessert. Specifically, an order of “Chef Daniel Boulud’s signature Madeleines and Canelé,” designed by the chef exclusively for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Premier program, which offers Galazy Z Fold and Flip owners free perks in exchange for having bought the luxury-styled phones.

The new perk is being offered in partnership with the Michelin Guide through Boulud’s restaurant, Daniel (which itself has two Michelin stars). Samsung’s announcement claims that the dessert in question is valued at $75, which seems like a lot for French pastries, but if you already own a Galaxy foldable, the price tag isn’t something you’ll need to worry about, given that it’s free.

Who doesn’t like free French pastries?

The company has been offering additional perks for foldable owners through its Galaxy Z Premier program since it relaunched the service alongside last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2. And Samsung has since been adding bonus offers for the owners of its most expensive phones.

In addition to the free snacks (which will take three to four weeks for delivery), Samsung is offering a free year of FoundersCard membership, letting owners join a “community of over 50,000 entrepreneurs and business executives who receive unprecedented benefits and networking opportunities.”

The Galaxy Z Premier program already includes a free six-month trial of LinkedIn’s Premium Career service, a free round of golf through ClubLife, and six months of Obé Fitness. Samsung is also promising that it’ll have “new partners and benefits” to announce in the coming weeks.