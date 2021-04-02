Supercell is making three new Clash of Clans games to further expand its fantasy universe

Finnish developer Supercell is best known for its mobile games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, and today, it announced plans to expand that fantasy universe in a big way. Supercell revealed that three new Clash titles are in development. “On top of offering a new Clash experience to current players, we want to broaden Clash to new audiences who haven’t experienced Clash before,” the developer wrote in a blog post.

The games include: Clash Quest, a turn-based tactical adventure game; Clash Mini, a virtual board game where you build teams of adorable miniatures; and Clash Heroes, a co-op action roleplaying game. Supercell also notes that they’re all fairly early in development and will likely change in some ways as things progress.

In fact, the developer is somewhat infamous for killing games in beta, so some of these titles might not see a wide release at all. “With your feedback, we think these three can become the great games that Clash fans deserve,” the developer says. “If they don’t meet the standards though, we’ll kill them and move on to other attempts.”

Even still, the trio of games represents a big push from the company to expand its popular fantasy universe; last year, Supercell also launched its first CG animated short, and in 2016, there was a Clash webseries helmed by writers who worked on The Simpsons. The push also shows the company’s growth in recent years. Two of the games — Mini and Heroes — will be the first titles out of Supercell’s new Shanghai studio.

“It’s important to note that the Clash of Clans and Clash Royale game teams are 100 percent separate from the three [new] Clash games (and the dev teams behind them),” the developer says. “Meaning these new Clash games won’t impact any development or support for existing Supercell games.”

There’s no word on when any of the new games will start rolling out in beta, but Supercell says it also has several other non-Clash games in development.