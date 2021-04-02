Final Fantasy creator’s latest game, Fantasian, launches on Apple Arcade

Fantasian, a new role-playing game from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, is available now for Apple Arcade. The game is playable on iOS, Mac, and Apple TV.

Fantasian is the latest from Sakaguchi’s studio Mistwalker, which he founded in 2004; the developer has since released games such as The Last Story and Blue Dragon. Although Fantasian uses traditional RPG elements like turn-based battles, it’s been designed with handcrafted physical models — more than 150 dioramas in all.

Fantasian features touch controls but, according to Sakaguchi, is intended to deliver a console-like experience on mobile devices. The game follows an amnesiac hero searching for a way to regain his lost memories. In a previous interview with The Verge, Sakaguchi said that replaying Final Fantasy IV made him want to return to his RPG roots.

日本ではFANTASIANがリリースされました。４月２日生まれ。奇しくも、これをつくるきっかけになったＦＦ６と同じ誕生日となりました。めでたい！



FANTASIAN was released in JPN. Coincidentally, it was the same birthday as FF6, which inspired me to create this. Happy Birthday!#FANTASIAN pic.twitter.com/HLtwqgdVRB — 坂口博信 (@auuo) April 1, 2021

The game was released yesterday in Japan. On Twitter, Sakaguchi noted Fantasian has the “same birthday” as one of his other games, Final Fantasy VI — a title that shares similar themes.