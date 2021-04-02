The latest in the global semiconductor shortage

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, demand for tech products suddenly spiked, just as it became difficult for chipmakers to know how much production capacity they actually needed. Now, anyone looking to build something with a computer chip in it has to deal with a global shortage. It’s affecting the production of everything from the obvious, like the 5G rollout and GPUs, to things you wouldn’t necessarily expect, like trucks and cars. Even large companies like Samsung are having to reevaluate plans to make sure they’ll be able to get the chips they need.

The problem has gotten so bad that US President Joe Biden has pledged to address it, but industry insiders say the problem will be sticking around for a while. We’ll be tracking the latest evolutions in policy surrounding the shortage and keeping up with the latest products affected by it right here, so stay tuned if you want to stay on top of the latest delays and changes.