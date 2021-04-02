PS5 bundles are in stock at GameStop

If you have been keeping up with PS5 news, you will know that it is nearly impossible to find this console right now because of the short supply and mostly online-only sales. If you don’t mind buying a bundle, which includes additional items alongside the PS5, GameStop has restocked several PS5 bundles right now.

There are two bundles we found that may be worth a buy if you are interested in what each package contains.

The PS5 Digital Edition bundle — which includes the console, plus one-year subscriptions for PS Plus and PS Now, an extra DualSense controller, and a $20 GameStop gift card — is selling for $600, or about $200 more than the console alone goes for. Purchasing all of these items individually would tally up to the same $600, so you’re not forced into a marked-up price.

The second bundle costs $730. At that price, it nets you one PS5 with a disc drive, two $70 games (Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War), an extra DualSense controller, and a $20 GameStop gift card. Normally, all this stuff would retail for roughly $720 before tax, so there is a small price increase if you were to buy these items separately.

There is also a third bundle up for sale today at GameStop. For $760, you get the following: a PS5 console, which includes the disc drive; three games (Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, and Hitman 3), an extra controller, plus a $20 gift card to GameStop. Adding up all these items together separately retails for about the same, so there’s no price gouging going on here, assuming you want all of these add ons.