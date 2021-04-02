Sony’s MLB The Show 21 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass at launch

We already knew MLB The Show 21 would be the first entry in the Sony-published series to arrive on Xbox consoles. And today, Microsoft revealed the next entry in the long-running baseball franchise will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles when the game releases on April 20th.

According to the blog post, the Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S versions will be playable on Microsoft’s video game subscription service. The game will also be available on Android devices via xCloud, which is available at no additional cost if you are subscribed to the pricier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier.

MLB The Show 21 is a huge win for Xbox owners. In the past, the series has been exclusive to PlayStation platforms, while competitors released for Xbox have never quite become true contenders to The Show. Game Pass is already home to a handful of longtime sports franchises and now includes the latest entries in the NBA 2K, FIFA, Madden, and NHL series.