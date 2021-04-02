The Star Wars Vintage Collection brings classic cartoons and shows to Disney Plus

Disney Plus is getting a big influx of classic Star Wars shows and movies in the newly added “Star Wars Vintage Collection,” which brings retro Star Wars content to streaming.

The most notable addition is the animated short The Story of the Faithful Wookiee — which famously saw the introduction of fan-favorite character Boba Fett as part of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, which aired in 1978 and was never released again. The short had previously seen the light of day as an Easter egg on the 2011 Blu-ray box set of the first six Star Wars movies, but the Disney Plus debut marks the broadest release of The Story of the Faithful Wookiee to date.

It’s also the first time any piece of The Star Wars Holiday Special has been broadly released since the original airing in 1978. Fans hoping for the rest shouldn’t get their hopes up, though: the company confirmed to io9 that there are no plans to release more of the widely panned special in the future.

Also newly added on Disney Plus is Genndy Tartakovsky’s 2D animated Clone Wars series, which aired on Cartoon Network in 2003. The stylized series was the first Star Wars show to try to fill in the gaps of the titular conflict between Episode II and Episode III, something that the CGI-animated Clone Wars show would eventually expand on in the future. Unlike the more modern series (which is included in Disney’s current canon storyline, along with its successor spinoffs Rebels and the upcoming Bad Batch), the Tartakovsky show isn’t considered part of the “official” timeline anymore; that said, elements that the show introduced, like the villainous cyborg General Grievous, have been included in other Star Wars media.

Lastly, the collection adds several out-of-print shows and movies from the ‘80s, including the live-action TV movies Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, along with the animated Ewoks cartoon — none of which have been easily available since they were released on VHS. Additionally, the Star Wars: Droids animated series is planned to arrive on Disney Plus later this year.

The full list of newly added shows and movies available to stream today is as follows: