Microsoft Build will take place May 25th–27th

Microsoft has updated its events website to reveal the dates of Microsoft Build 2021. Per the new listing, the annual conference will take place from May 25th–27th this year. It will also be held virtually, along with many of Microsoft’s 2021 events.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the dates to The Verge. “Please stay tuned for more information to come,” the spokesperson said.

“Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skillset, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow,” the website reads.

That moment you go to confirm the dates of #MSBuild and find this! Hey that is me!!! :) Can't wait! Let's do this!!! pic.twitter.com/bBdV9orRpz — Donovan Brown #BlackLivesMatter (@DonovanBrown) April 1, 2021

Microsoft’s Build-specific website still includes information about Build 2020 and does not appear to have been updated with the new dates yet.

Microsoft Build 2020 was also held remotely. The 48-hour event was free of charge; workshops and keynotes were live-streamed. Build is primarily targeted at developers and is often Microsoft’s opportunity to showcase upcoming changes to Windows, Office, Edge, and other services. At last year’s conference, the company exhibited its Fluid Framework, PowerToys Run launcher, and Project Reunion, among other new products.

The announcement comes as daily reported COVID-19 cases are still trending upward in the US. About 30 percent of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending that all people avoid medium and large gatherings, regardless of vaccine status.

“The safety of our community is a top priority,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge in a statement regarding last year’s announcement. “We look forward to bringing together our ecosystem of developers in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together.”