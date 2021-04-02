Google Wifi router management is getting rolled into the Google Home app

Google is killing off its dedicated Google Wifi app for managing its routers, rolling that functionality over to the Google Home app as the company continues to “help our customers control and manage all their connected products in one place and enable routines across them.”

The switchover to the Google Home app will come in two phases: first, Google will disable most of the functionality of the Google Wifi app on May 25th. Starting then, users will only be able to view the current status of their networks — but any changes, including adding new routers or access points — will have to be done in the Google Home app.

Starting on May 25th, users will have to use the Home app to make any changes to a Google Wifi setup

Then, sometime in June, Google will remove the Wifi app from the Play Store and iOS App Store, funneling all users to exclusively use the Google Home app. (It’ll also stop supporting the old app at that time for existing users, too.)

Google points out that migrating existing Wifi setups to the Google Home app will offer some new benefits, including the ability to use Google Assistant for things like pausing the Wi-Fi connection, testing your current internet speed, and (in a neat bit of product synergy) showing a guest Wi-Fi password on a Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max display.

Migrating a network setup seems to be a relatively simple process, although Google’s how-to warns it’s a one-way street: once you switch over to the Google Home app, you can’t go back.