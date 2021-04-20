Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ iPad Pro event live blog

Apple seemingly has a big backlog of products to announce. We’ve been anticipating new iPad Pros, AirTags, AirPods, an Apple TV, and just maybe a new iMac with Arm-based Apple Silicon. The tagline for today’s event, “Spring Loaded,” seems to be a hint that today’s live stream will be chock-full of new stuff. All signs, however, point to new iPad Pros being the star of the show.

And it might not be just hardware. Apple is increasingly pushing its own services. Perhaps there will be more on tap today to fill out its Apple One bundle. Obvious candidates are some kind of premium podcast option or maybe even an HD option for Apple Music, but the Apple TV Plus service could also stand to get some more premiere content and today’s stream might be a good place to announce it.

There are a lot of possibilities, but only Apple knows which of them it’s choosing for this “loaded” live stream.

We hope to find out ourselves soon. The event kicks off at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, and we’ll be live-blogging all of the announcements from the live stream.

Watch Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event live