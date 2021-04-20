Apple’s Spring Loaded event: the 8 biggest announcements

Apple just wrapped up its “Spring Loaded” event, announcing new iPads, iMacs, and more. It was jam-packed with news from the company.

If you want to read about what was announced as it happened, check out our live blog with commentary from Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Chaim Gartenberg. But if you just want the news, read on.

Apple unveiled its newest iPad Pro tablets, and they’re equipped with the same Apple-designed M1 chip in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini (and the new iMac, also announced today). The 12.9-inch model has an upgraded display that uses 10,000 Mini LEDs, and Apple calls it the Liquid Retina XDR display. Both iPad Pros also have a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that can automatically track you during video calls.

You can order the tablets on April 30th, and they will be available in the second half of May. The 11-inch model starts at $799, and the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099.

Apple debuted a completely redesigned iMac that also has the M1 chip. It’s really thin, has a 24-inch screen, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and comes in seven different colors. They’ll also come with a new wireless keyboard that includes Touch ID for authentication.

You can buy the new iMac in four colors starting at $1,299 and in seven colors and better specs starting at $1,499. You can order it starting on April 30th, and it will be available in the second half of May.

At long last, Apple took the wraps off its long-rumored AirTag item trackers, which you can track in the Find My app. You can customize your AirTag with emoji, too. You’ll be able to preorder them on Friday for $29, and they’ll be available on April 30th. You can also get a four-pack for $99.

Apple revealed a new Apple TV 4K, which comes equipped with the same A12 Bionic chip found on the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. It can now play HDR and high frame rate videos. It will start at $179 for 32GB. It will be available to preorder on April 30th and will be available in the second half of May.

Apple revealed a new Apple TV remote, which is made of aluminum and has a click pad at the top. There’s also a Siri button on the side.

Apple debuted a charming new trailer for the second season of its beloved show Ted Lasso. The season debuts on July 23rd.

The iPhone 12 will soon come in purple

Apple is releasing a new purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini. It will be available for preorder on Friday, and it launches on April 30th.

Apple announced that subscriptions are coming to the Podcasts app, which give you benefits like ad-free listening. The service will launch in 170 regions and countries next month. The company is also redesigning the Podcasts app.

Correction, April 20th, 3:07PM ET: We originally stated that the A12 Bionic chip is the same chip in the iPhone 12. It is actually found in the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. We regret the error.