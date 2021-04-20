How to watch Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event

Whenever Apple decides to schedule an event, you know there are going to be some interesting products introduced, with at least one major device taking center stage and perhaps one or two surprise entries.

Current rumors have Apple introducing 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, the latter with Apple’s first Mini LED display. There may also be a new Apple Pencil stylus to go with it.

What else? We could see Apple’s long-awaited AirTags, device trackers that are set to go up against Tile, the current leader in that particular market. There is the possibility of a new iPod Mini, a third-generation version of the AirPods, a new model of the Apple TV (which was released in 2017), and the official release of iOS 14.5.

Anything more? Well, that’s always a possibility. Be here at 1PM ET and find out.

WHAT TIME IS THE APPLE “SPRING LOADED” EVENT?

You’ll have to tune into the live stream, which starts at 10AM PT / 1PM ET today, Tuesday, April 20th. The event will likely be available to watch again after it concludes, so you’re not stuck if you miss out on the debut stream.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE APPLE EVENT?

As always, Apple is hosting the stream on its site. Alternatively, it’s streaming on YouTube. The YouTube stream is embedded up at the top, so feel free to stick around.