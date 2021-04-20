Polaroid’s new analog instant camera is its smallest yet

The Polaroid Go, Polaroid’s new $99.99 instant camera seems tiny. In design and functionality, it’s almost like a condensed version of the Polaroid Now launched last year. But it has a few add-ons like a selfie mirror and a longer-lasting battery for the trendier, on-the-go, social media-savvy crowd who are the champions of instant film cameras these days.

The Go is 2.4 inches tall, 3.3 inches wide, and 4.1 inches long. Smaller than a breadbox, or the Now, which is over an inch larger in nearly every direction. Along with the mirror and Polaroid’s claims of an improved 750mAh battery, it also has standard features like a self timer (good for group shots), flash, and the ability to do easy double exposures with just a button click.

Because of its smaller size, the Go does use a new instant film format, which may be potentially inconvenient if you’ve already stocked up on the larger sizes Polaroid’s other cameras use. The Color Go film — which you can receive two packages of if you preorder the camera — measures 2.623 x 2.122 inches and has an ASA of 640, which means the Go should fair better in brighter settings or with the flash on.

Polaroid claims the Polaroid Go is the smallest instant camera it’s made yet, but the real test is if any compromises in quality had to be made to get that smaller size. When we reviewed the Polaroid Now last year, we had issues with autofocus and the film taking a long time to develop. The Go might not have solved those problems, but the size and the cute design might be worthwhile trade-offs for someone who views their instant camera as an accessory as much as they do a tool.

The Polaroid Go is available for preorder today for $119.99 with bundled film. The camera itself costs $99.99 and will go on sale on April 27th.