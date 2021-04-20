 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ted Lasso season 2 is coming in July, and it looks as charming as ever

AFC Richmond is back

By Andrew Webster

Apple’s event today was full of hardware and new products, but the company also took some time to have fun by unveiling a new trailer for Ted Lasso’s second season. The show — which stars Jason Sudeikis as a perpetually positive football coach who takes on a gig helming an English soccer team — has been one of the breakout hits on Apple TV Plus, the company’s fledgling streaming service.

Season 2 follows Lasso as he leads AFC Richmond during a season of turmoil, with the club recently relegated to a lower league. That said, it looks just as charming as season 1, with plenty of folksy expressions and largely the same cast of beloved characters. Season 2 of Ted Lasso will debut on July 23rd. No word on whether the controversial European Super League will be a plot point.

