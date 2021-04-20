How to preorder the new iPad Pro with the M1 processor

Apple announced a 2021 refresh to its iPad Pro lineup, which now includes the same powerful and efficient M1 processor that’s in its MacBook Air, Pro, and Mac mini computers. Both the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models will feature the chip, as well as a Thunderbolt port and optional 5G support. The display on the larger tablet has received a particularly big boost, jumping to a Liquid Retina XDR Mini LED screen. My colleague Monica Chin has gone deeper on more of this year’s big improvements, but I’m just here to tell you when you’ll be able to buy them and how much it might cost.

Before the pandemic, it was common for preorders to begin shortly after a product’s announcement. Alas, things have changed. If you have your eye on the new iPad Pro, you’ll need to come back on Friday, April 30th, to place your order. (The links below currently lead to the correct pages on Apple’s site, but there won’t be any “buy” buttons available.) The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. The model with LTE and 5G support costs $200 more. If you want the big 12.9-inch iPad Pro, that model starts at $1,099 and comes with 128GB of storage.

Your purchase won’t ship until the second half of May. That doesn’t mean you can’t take a gander at Apple’s site right now to see all of the specs and configure the iPad Pro of your dreams. We’ll update this post once the buying links are live.

iPad Pro (2021, 11-inch, M1, Wi-Fi) $799 Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro has the M1 processor, a Thunderbolt 4, and the option to add 5G and more RAM. It starts at $799 for the 128GB Wi-Fi version, going up from there. The cellular model starts at $999. $799 at Apple