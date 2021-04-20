The Marvel Cinematic Universe may soon be home to two new queens. Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Olivia Colman was negotiating a role in Marvel’s Secret Invasion Disney Plus series, and today, Variety reports that Emilia Clarke is in talks to do the same.

Secret Invasion is expected to be the television adaptation of the comics storyline of the same name that’s focused on a hostile takeover of Earth led by a shape-shifting alien race you may already know and love from Captain Marvel: the Skrulls. Few details have been revealed since the project was first announced, but we do know the show will feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the friendly Skrull Talos, who was last seen impersonating Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

There are some interesting possible characters for Colman and Clarke to play, too. In the comics, Empress Veranke is the leader of the Skrulls, and Colman’s time as both Elizabeth II on The Crown and Queen Anne in The Favorite could certainly translate to alien royalty. You could make the same case for Clarke’s turn as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones as well. There’s also the possibility of Abigail Brand, the leader of extraterrestrial-focused security agency S.W.O.R.D., making an appearance in the show, which could be a great recurring role for either actress.

There’s no announced release date for Secret Invasion, but with at least three Marvel films and several TV shows still slated to come out in 2021, there’s a good chance there’ll be some hints of what’s going on with the cosmic, space-based side of the Marvel universe soon.