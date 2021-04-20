Here are all the AirTag accessories we know about

The Apple AirTags have finally been announced, and with them come a ton of accessories to make them easier to use (so much easier than if it had, say, a built-in way to attach it to things). While a small tracking puck could be carried in a bag, there are a variety of other things that you may want to put an AirTag on that require some sort of holder or the judicious use of tape.

These are all the accessories we could find that are either listed for preorder or have a page on Apple’s store. We don’t have official ship dates for most of them, but it’s probably a safe bet that the ones on the Apple Store will become available when the AirTags do, on April 30th.

Belkin

Belkin currently has two offerings, a key ring and a strap, which both sell for $12.95. Both products have a circular holder for the AirTag and come in white, black, blue, and pink. They’re currently listed as unavailable in Apple’s online store and as “coming soon” on Belkin’s site.

Nomad

Nomad also offers its take on a keychain, but (characteristically) its version is a leather pouch that encases the AirTag. The company also has a glasses strap, which acts both as a strap to keep your glasses handy and as an AirTag holder in case you manage to misplace them. Both are listed for $39.95 but are marked down to $29.95 if you preorder, which you are able to do now on Nomad’s site.

Cyrill / Spigen

Cyrill is offering a vegan leather keychain accessory in two colors, black and “stone” (which is a light gray). It costs $19.99 and seems to be available now. Spigen, Cyrill’s parent company, is also offering its own AirTag cases: a keychain accessory and a ruggedized case with a hefty clip connector (and what appears to be a bottle opener, though it’s not listed as a feature). Both are $24.99 — the keychain is available to order today, and the rugged case is available for preorder.

Hermès

Apple has a history with Hermès; the French luxury company made some jaw-droppingly expensive Apple Watch bands. True to form, the Apple Store lists a leather key ring, luggage tag, and bag charm made by Hermès — costing $349, $449, and $299 respectively. It is worth noting, though, that the accessories do include an AirTag with a custom “Hermès” engraving, so you can flex while you find. The key ring and bag charm come in orange, brown, and what looks like black but is listed as “bleu indigo.” The luggage tag is currently only shown in brown. Like Belkin’s offerings, they are currently unavailable through the Apple Store.

Apple

Of course, Apple offers its own first-party accessories. Currently, Apple has a leather key ring, leather loop, and polyurethane (think Apple Watch sport band) loop listed on its store, coming in at $35, $39, and $29 respectively. All three are available in various colors and are currently listed as unavailable.

Everybody else

Of course, with how long AirTags have been rumored, there were some manufacturers that wanted to get a head start with their accessories. Last night, we saw various key rings show up on Walmart, Etsy, and eBay.