Logitech announces cheaper Magic Keyboard alternative for new iPad Pro

Apple just announced an M1-powered update to the iPad Pro, and Logitech has followed up with a new keyboard and trackpad accessory for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. The Combo Touch is a case with a Microsoft Surface-style kickstand and a detachable backlit keyboard with a trackpad. It connects over the iPad Pro’s Smart Connector.

Logitech already released a similar Combo Touch keyboard for 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch iPads, as well as a related Folio Touch for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPad Air. The Folio Touch’s keyboard isn’t detachable and its trackpad is a little smaller than the new Combo Touch, but otherwise it’s a comparable product.

This is the first time Logitech has offered a keyboard/trackpad option for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, however, and it’s significantly cheaper than Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. The 11-inch model is $199.99 and the 12.9-inch model is $229.99 versus the $299 and $349 that Apple charges, meaning you could save about $100 or more on the sticker prices.

You might actually prefer Logitech’s design, as well. It’s not as sleek as the Magic Keyboard, but the case will offer better protection for the iPad, the detachability and kickstand offers an extra degree of versatility, and the keyboard has a useful function row. The 11-inch model is available to pre-order now, while the 12.9-inch version is listed as “coming soon.”