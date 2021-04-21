OnePlus’ gaming triggers for Android and iOS phones are now available in India

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted pictures of some attachable gaming triggers the company has created, and they’re made for more than just OnePlus’ phones. SlashGear and Android Headlines noticed them being teased during the unveiling of the OnePlus 9 back in late March, but they’re available online now in India from the OnePlus site for 1,099 rupees, which converts to roughly $15. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed that these gaming triggers will be releasing globally, and the company wouldn’t comment on pricing and availability when I reached out.

These triggers can be clipped around the edge of most phones (any Android or iOS device, so long as they’re less than 11.5mm thick with a case on). If you want to do some mobile gaming but hate touch controls, these could provide a more intuitive, controller-like alternative to tapping on your screen.

We designed the OnePlus gaming triggers to be solid, responsive, pleasingly “clicky,” and, yes, beautiful. We also made sure they work with many other phones—because the best product design is one that leaves you free to make your own choices. pic.twitter.com/hJNa4Dsa5s — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 21, 2021

Each trigger appears to have just one shoulder button with an Omron switch that Lau says are “pleasingly clicky” to tap. Some of the pictures make it seem like there’s also a rear trigger, which would give you a second button to map, but OnePlus didn’t provide any further details on how the mechanism worked when I asked.

According to the product page, these triggers are interchangeable and can be fastened to your phone in whatever way is most comfortable to you. To use them, though, your game of choice needs to allow for deep customization of its touch controls, to the level of allowing you to move touch-activated zones to where these triggers’ conductive silicon pads clip onto your phone.

If you’re serious about mobile gaming, these triggers could level the playing field if you’re up against gamers who are playing on phones like the Asus ROG Phone 5 or others that feature ultrasonic sensors laid along their edge to mimic physical shoulder buttons. The Black Shark 4 lineup features actual mechanical shoulder buttons built into the phone.

OnePlus’ option seems to be a solid, budget-friendly option for making your phone easier to game on, though there’s a downside if you value your phone’s expansive screen real estate: these clamps obscure parts of the screen. But if they’re as easy to clip on and remove as OnePlus’ photos indicate, I can live with that.