Two classic Ace Attorney games are finally coming out in English

Capcom announced that it will be releasing two classic games in the Ace Attorney series in English for the first time this July. The new collection, titled The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, bundles The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve in one package that will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam for $39.99 on July 27th.

Unlike the Ace Attorney games starring Phoenix Wright, which take place in modern day, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles are set in the late 19th century during the Meiji period and the Victorian era. You play as Ryūnosuke Naruhodō, a defense attorney and an ancestor of Wright, to try to prove that your clients are innocent in court.

There’s a character named Herlock Sholmes

Like other Ace Attorney games, you’ll team up with a motley crew of characters along the way, including a detective that’s actually named Herlock Sholmes. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles games also introduce a new element to the classic courtroom action: you’ll have to persuade a jury as part of your case.

Capcom released a six-and-a-half-minute video about the collection, which you can watch below:

くらえ! #TheGreatAceAttorneyChronicles collects the novel courtroom antics of two previously Japan-only games! Join Phoenix Wright’s ancestor Ryunosuke in thrilling court cases at the turn of the 20th century. Coming to Switch, PS4, and Steam July 27th!

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles also offers a Story Mode that lets the game play itself so you can follow along with what’s going on as if it were a TV show or visual novel. The mode can be toggled on or off whenever you want, so I could see myself using it to get past a particularly tricky section.

The collection will have 10 episodes and “8 mini escapades” to play through, which Capcom says will offer more than 50 hours of gameplay.

Capcom will also sell a digital bundle of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for $59.99.