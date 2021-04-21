Apple now lets you extend a Mac’s AppleCare Plus coverage beyond three years

Apple’s Mac computers typically come with a one-year warranty that you can optionally extend to three years by purchasing AppleCare Plus. The extended warranty also adds coverage for accidents and physical damage. But now, Apple is giving Mac customers the choice to keep AppleCare Plus going for even longer than the usual three-year limit.

As noticed by MacRumors, there’s a new support page that confirms people in Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States can convert AppleCare Plus into an indefinite annual subscription once the coverage they paid for upfront lapses. Apple says the recurring annual coverage must be purchased “within 30 days of the end date of your original coverage.” Once you’ve moved to annual billing, it renews automatically.

More peace of mind for you, more revenue for Apple

AppleCare Plus covers up to two incidents of accidental damage each year. Accident claims require a $99 deductible for a damaged display or external damage. More severe damage (like water incidents) have a deductible of $299. Either way, it’s far cheaper than paying for out-of-warranty repairs or buying a new Mac altogether.

Presumably this new policy means that Apple will continue to support covered Macs for as long as it has repair parts for a given machine. Part of Apple’s terms and conditions on this says the company will automatically cancel your plan (and provide 60 days’ notice) if it doesn’t have the necessary parts anymore.

AppleCare Plus falls under Apple’s services division, so giving customers the option to stretch out their warranties means more peace of mind for them — and more revenue for Apple.

Apple’s extended warranty for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch can also be converted into continued monthly coverage for customers who bought upfront coverage, which normally covers those products for a total of two years. As with the Mac, the renewing coverage must be purchased within 30 days of the original coverage end date.