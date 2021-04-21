NFL RedZone is coming to Hulu’s live TV service in time for the 2021 season

NFL fans will have another place they can watch NFL RedZone and the NFL Network next season, as both channels are coming to the Hulu with Live TV plan by August 1st. NFL Network will be included in the base package, while NFL RedZone will be offered at an additional cost, Hulu tells The Verge.

Hulu isn’t the only streaming service where you can get the NFL channels, as they are also available on YouTube TV, Sling, and fuboTV. And similarly, only NFL Network is part of the base subscriptions for these services — you’ll have to pay for sports-focused add-ons to get access to NFL RedZone. But if Hulu with Live TV is your preferred live TV streaming service, now you don’t have to go somewhere else to get your NFL channel fix.

The NFL’s deal with Hulu comes weeks after the league signed new streaming deals in March, which included Amazon getting exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football starting with the 2023 season.