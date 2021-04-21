Twitter is now letting everyone tweet pictures in 4K on Android and iOS

Get ready for Twitter to start looking a whole lot crisper — starting today, the company is letting all users tweet (and view) pictures in 4K on iOS and Android.

Twitter’s web app already supports higher-resolution images (at up to 4096 x 4096 resolution), but the mobile apps had been limited to just half that, with a maximum resolution of 2048 x 2048. The company had previously started testing the 4K image upload option for mobile users earlier this year, and it seems those tests went well, as its now rolling out the feature to all users starting today.

Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone.



To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

In order to enable the new feature, users will have to go to the “data usage” section of the settings menu in the Twitter app and enable both “high-quality images” (for viewing 4K images) and “high-quality image uploads” (for tweeting them). Users can select whether they’d like the higher-resolution images to be enabled for both cellular and Wi-Fi, just Wi-Fi, or disabled entirely — similar options to how Twitter handles higher resolution or auto-playing video.