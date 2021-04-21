Call of Duty: Warzone now has 100 million players — as does Apex Legends

In the battle royale of battle royale games, there doesn’t need to be a single winner. Call of Duty: Warzone now has 100 million players, the same number Apex Legends achieved just a week ago.

They can share a victory royale with Fortnite, with its 350 million-plus players (as of May 2020), as well as the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which has sold north of 70 million copies on console and PC, and its free-to-play PUBG Mobile variant reportedly raked in $5 billion last year ($7.4 million per day).

Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. pic.twitter.com/knanptnCMU — Call of Duty ☢️ (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2021

If you’re counting, Warzone is growing faster than Apex, though. It took two years for Apex to hit 100 million, but it’s been just over a year since Warzone’s March 2020 release.

Apex Legends will kick off a beta for its own mobile game later this month, as well as jumping onto the Nintendo Switch,